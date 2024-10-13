Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday. He was released Saturday on $5,000 bail.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was driving a black SUV that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally in Coachella, east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said.