Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California

Authorities say a Nevada man with a shotgun and a loaded handgun in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures to the audience as he departs a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures to the audience as he departs a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Updated 25 minutes ago

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday. He was released Saturday on $5,000 bail.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was driving a black SUV that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally in Coachella, east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the statement said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2025, according to online records.

Media members, as well as VIP ticket holders, were routed through a number of intersections manned by state and local law enforcement officers before arriving at a large, grassy area where drivers were asked to open hoods and trunks, and each vehicle was searched by a K-9 officer. Other general ticket holders were directed to a site roughly 3 miles away from the rally, where they were boarded onto buses and driven to the site.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco planned an afternoon news conference to discuss the arrest.

Law enforcement snipers look over the scene as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Attendees watch as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

