Man who threatened Dutch minister gets 6 months in prison

National broadcaster NOS quoted the judge as saying that Kaag “was not a random target. You had to have her because of her political role, because of her ideas that you don't agree with. But this is not the way. If you don't agree with a politician's ideas, vote for somebody else or show your disapproval in a peaceful way.”

A woman who livestreamed the Jan. 5 incident outside Kaag's home was given a 4-month prison sentence.

NOS quoted Van den B as telling the court: “I support the video and the torch 100%. I didn't threaten anybody.”

His lawyer had sought Van den B's acquittal, saying that he did not threaten Kaag.