Man who stabbed a French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of Olympics is taken to psychiatric hospital

PARIS (AP) — The man who stabbed and wounded a French soldier patrolling Paris just days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics has been taken to a psychiatric hospital, French prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred Monday outside the Gare de l'Est train station in eastern Paris. The city has been under a high security alert before the start of the Summer Games on July 26. The soldier was hospitalized with a shoulder blade injury, but was not in life-threatening condition, officials said after the attack.

A statement from the Paris Public Prosecutor's office Tuesday identified the attacker as 40-year-old Christian Ingondo, who was born in Congo. Ingondo was released from custody Tuesday morning and transferred to a psychiatric hospital that is under police supervision, the statement said.