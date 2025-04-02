Man who had gun and knife will plead guilty to trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

Roske's attorneys asked a judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, to schedule a hearing next Monday or Tuesday for him to enter a guilty plea. They say prosecutors have consented to their request.

After his arrest, Roske told a police detective that he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court intended to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Killing one jurist could change the decisions of the nine-member court "for decades to come," authorities said that Roske wrote, adding, "I am shooting for three."

The leaked opinion draft led to protests, including at several of the justices' homes. Roske's arrest spurred the House to approve a bill expanding around-the-clock security protection to the justices' families.

Roske also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed that Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said.

Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life. He was spotted by two U.S. marshals who were part of 24-hour security provided to the justices.

A trial for Roske has been scheduled to start on June 9.

During a hearing in October 2022, U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said there was a “very high likelihood” that he would order a mental evaluation for Roske to determine if he was fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial.

One of Roske’s attorneys, Andrew Szekely, said during a hearing last August that the defense is not requesting a court-ordered mental evaluation of Roske.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman inherited Roske's case after Messitte died in January following a brief illness.