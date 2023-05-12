X

Man who fatally choked another NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider's death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.

Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

Neely's death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime and vigilantism.

Penny's attorneys did not respond to a request for comment after the prosecutors made their announcement. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.

According to an onlooker, Neely, who is Black, had been screaming and begging for money aboard the train, but had not gotten physical with anyone.

Penny, who is white, was questioned by police in the aftermath, but was released without charges.

Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years. He had several arrests to his name, including a 2021 assault of a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station.

A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk.

The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court
9h ago

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: ‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
16m ago
Philippine court acquits former justice secretary of drug charges after key witnesses...
18m ago
For Buffalo shooting victims' kin, Mother's Day is a reminder of loss, a lesson in...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
4h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
9h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top