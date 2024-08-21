Man who escaped from Mississippi and is wanted for murder is apprehended after a Chicago standoff

The U.S. Marshals Service said Zimmerman escaped from the circuit court building in Hernando, Mississippi, where he was being held on attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He was also awaiting extradition to Houston, Texas, where he’s been charged with murder, the Marshals Service said.

The Chicago Police Department said, without using Zimmerman’s name, that a person was taken into custody about 7:20 a.m. and that the SWAT action that began about 4 p.m. Tuesday had ended.

It wasn't immediately clear how authorities had tracked Zimmerman to Chicago and there was no indication of any connection to the Democratic National Convention. But the restaurant he was believed to be holed up inside is located about a half-mile from the United Center in Chicago, where the convention is being held.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smith said that Zimmerman was “barricaded inside that restaurant” and that authorities want to bring him back to Mississippi and “gather the remaining facts surrounding his escape."

The story has been updated to correct the wanted man’s first name to Joshua, from Justin.