Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

“In these circumstances, to go forward with these felony charges against Mr. Black, given the court’s legal ruling as well as Mr. Black’s cooperation and the jury’s decision in the Rittenhouse case, does not seem appropriate," Binger said.

Black's attorney, Tony Cotton, said nothing except to confirm the deal.

Black was 18 and dating Rittenhouse’s sister when he purchased an AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse in May 2020. Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was 17. Black testified during Rittenhouse's that he bought the rifle so he and Rittenhouse could target shoot and hunt on a friend’s property in northern Wisconsin.

Three months later, in August 2020, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Rosenbaum and Huber died of their wounds. Rittenhouse is white, as were all of the people he shot.

Rittenhouse argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. On the last day of his trial, Schroeder dismissed a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Binger told Schroeder on Monday that he anticipated the judge would have dismissed the felony counts against Black based on that decision. He also told Schroeder that he didn't agree with his interpretation of state law and suggested the district attorney's office might appeal that ruling.

District Attorney Michael Graveley didn't immediately respond to a message about that.

The rifle was tagged as evidence in Rittenhouse's trial, but it's unclear what will become of it. Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse wants it to be destroyed. Graveley also didn't respond to a message inquiring about what will be done with it.

FILE - Dominick Black, left, identifies the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Nov. 2, 2021. Black, who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black's plea on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)