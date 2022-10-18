ajc logo
X

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

National & World News
By KEN MILLER, Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men has been arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday.

Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.

“The murder investigation is ongoing and investigators continue to follow leads every day,” Prentice said in the statement.

Kennedy was being held for grand theft of a motor vehicle in Florida, according to jail records that do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The dismembered bodies of the four men, who had been reported missing, were found Friday in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

An official cause of death has not been released, but all four men had gunshot wounds, and their bodies had been dismembered, according to the police chief.

Prentice has said Kennedy, before he disappeared late last week, was questioned about the four missing men but denied knowing them.

Prentice, who did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment, also said authorities will seek to revoke a deferred 10-year prison sentence Kennedy received after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2012.

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Credit: Stephen Pingry

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

An apartment building takes center stage in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race2h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
4h ago

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Municipal Market stands strong as Atlanta’s original food hall
8h ago

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Municipal Market stands strong as Atlanta’s original food hall
8h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
8m ago
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
15m ago
Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres
20m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top