Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

Manchester United has signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich
FILE - Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena inn Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP, File)

FILE - Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena inn Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP, File)
1 hour ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United's defense, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE -Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui, left, challenges Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

FILE -Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka holds the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

