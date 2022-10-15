ajc logo
Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape

National & World News
3 hours ago
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

Greenwood, aged 21, is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood, said Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorized the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police,” Potter said.

Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since. He has been suspended by United and not played for the club since January.

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service,” United said in a statement. “He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

___

