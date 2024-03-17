Nation & World News

Man United beats Liverpool 4-3 after extra time to advance to FA Cup semifinals

Amad scored in stoppage time of extra time to send Manchester United into the semifinals of the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates after Manchester United's Antony scored his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates after Manchester United's Antony scored his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Amad scored in stoppage time of extra time to send Manchester United into the semifinals of the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool on Sunday.

The substitute fired low into the bottom corner to beat Caoimhin Kelleher as United pounced late following a Liverpool corner.

United was later drawn against second-tier Coventry in the semifinals and defending champion Manchester City will play Chelsea, which beat Leicester 4-2 earlier Sunday. Both matches will take place at Wembley.

A thrilling quarterfinal match at Old Trafford had seen both teams give away leads in a clash between English soccer's biggest rivals.

Scott McTominay had put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break.

Antony leveled in the 87th to send the game into extra time at 2-2.

Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool's lead in the 105th and Marcus Rashford leveled again seven minutes later.

The game looked set to go to penalties before Amad's winner.

The forward was so caught up in his celebration that he was shown a second yellow card and sent off for removing his jersey.

CHELSEA’S REVENGE

Two goals in second-half stoppage time saw Chelsea book its place at Wembley and avenge its defeat to Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s team was given a scare against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Chelsea 2-0 up in the first half, with Raheem Sterling also having a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk. But Leicester fought back after the break through a spectacular own-goal by Axel Disasi and an equalizer from Stephy Mavididi.

With the game looking set to go to extra time, Chelsea struck twice through two substitutes.

Carney Chukwuemeka restored the Premier League team’s advantage after an assist from Palmer in the second minute of time added on. Noni Madueke scored a brilliant solo effort six minutes later to ensure the win and a semifinal spot.

Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final three years ago to win the trophy for the first time.

TOP FOUR

Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal in Sunday's only Premier League game could be crucial in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Having been routed 4-0 by fifth-place Tottenham last week, Aston Villa, in fourth, trailed to Michail Antonio's header at West Ham. But Zaniolo's second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw that moved Villa three points clear of Spurs, having played a game more.

Even then, Unai Emery’s team had to rely on VAR to rule out a a stoppage-time goal from Tomas Soucek for handball.

Sixth-place United is nine points behind Villa with a game in hand.

Depending on how English teams perform in Europe this season, the Premier League could be handed an extra Champions League spot, meaning fifth place would gain entry to next season’s competition.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, scores his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Antony, second left, scores his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford gestures during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool supporters celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister scored his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp yells during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A giant flag is displayed on the stands before the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with Chelsea's Noni Madueke after the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. Chelsea won the match 4-2. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts after the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. Chelsea won the match 4-2. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The big screen displays Checking Goal during a VAR review after West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos scores a disallowed goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Aston Villa, at the London stadium in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery, left, speaks with West Ham's manager David Moyes at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Aston Villa, at the London stadium in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION: A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic
9h ago

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION: A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Biden at roast: 1 of 2 presidential candidates mentally unfit, ‘the other’s me’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The European Union announces an $8 billion aid package for Egypt as concerns mount over...
10m ago
Looting is on the rise in Haiti. Among the victims: UNICEF and Guatemala's consul
10m ago
New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of New Mexico state police officer
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief