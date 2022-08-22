Man United beats Liverpool 2-1 against backdrop of protests

What is historically the biggest game in English soccer was preceded by a pre-match protest by thousands of United fans angry at the direction and state of the club under its owners of 17 years, the Glazer family.

The supporters called for the U.S-based Glazers to sell the club as they walked to Old Trafford then gathered on the concourse outside the storied stadium, in front of a large police presence. Many lingered as the match began.

The pressure was on United after losses to Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0) to open the season, and the players fed off a frenzied atmosphere that seemed to affect Liverpool early on.

“We need to get our fingers out very quickly,” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said. “We are far behind where we want to be and, in this league, it's unforgiving.”

Lisandro Martinez, an offseason signing at center back who has come under enormous criticism in recent days, was particularly impressive and set the tone by clattering into Salah in the first minute, then barging into the Liverpool forward after getting up off the ground. Later in the first half, Raphael Varane, who replaced Maguire, virtually rugby-tackled Luis Diaz to the ground, to roars of approval from United's fans even if it earned him a booking.

Sancho’s goal came in United's best spell of the game, the winger showing great composure to trick James Milner by pretending to shoot, cut back inside and place a shot into the corner as Virgil van Dijk bizarrely stood motionless in front of him.

The stadium erupted again when Anthony Martial, a halftime substitute, played through Rashford and the striker sprinted toward the area before placing a calm finish inside the near post.

United had to defend stoutly at times but hung on to end an eight-match winless run against Liverpool and a losing streak of four matches in the league stretching back to the end of last season.

It's down to United to string a run of similar battling performances together, starting at Southampton next weekend. Ten Hag will have Casemiro, whose $60 million signing from Real Madrid was completed Monday, available for that game and the Brazil midfielder was presented on the field before kickoff.

With more signings potentially arriving before the end of the transfer window, things might be looking up for the record 20-time English champions.

“We just have to produce like today in every single game," Sancho said.

