BreakingNews
BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross
X

Man United beats Brighton on penalties, faces City in final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Manchester United has advanced to the FA Cup final by beating Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup final on Sunday by beating Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley.

Defender Victor Lindelof struck the winning spot kick after the semifinal match ended 0-0 through extra time.

Solly March had fired over the bar for Brighton after both teams had converted their previous six penalties, leaving Lindelof to set up a final showdown with Manchester City in June.

Victory saw United immediately bounce back after being dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday and sets up an enticing all-Manchester final.

It also gives Erik ten Hag the chance to win his second trophy in his first season at the club after lifting the League Cup in February.

But it was a cruel way for Brighton to lose after creating the best chances in regulation time, forcing David de Gea to make three saves to keep the game goalless after 90 minutes.

The United goalkeeper pushed away an early free kick from Alexis Mac Allister and then pulled off another flying save to deny Julio Enciso in the second half.

March's low effort was also goalbound late on but pounced on by De Gea.

Bruno Fernandes had United's best chances and should have hit the target with an effort from inside the box shortly before halftime.

In extra time Marcus Rashford came close to breaking the deadlock, but Robert Sanchez tipped his deflected effort from the edge of the box round the post.

It needed penalties to separate the teams, and with neither 'keeper making a save during the shootout, it was March's wayward strike that proved the difference.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
20h ago

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks find their stride offensively in Game 3
The Latest

Credit: AP

Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape
7m ago
Detroit's Rodriguez has perfect game through 6 at Baltimore
15m ago
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top