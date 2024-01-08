Man United beats 3rd-tier Wigan 2-0 to ease through to 4th round of FA Cup

WIGAN, England (AP) — Manchester United avoided becoming the highest-profile casualty in the third round of the FA Cup by easing past third-tier Wigan with a 2-0 win on Monday.

Portugal internationals Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes — with a penalty — scored United's goals at DW Stadium to set up a match in the last 32 against either Newport County or Eastleigh, two more lower-league teams.

United, which reached the FA Cup final last season before losing to Manchester City, had lost four of its previous six games in all competitions — increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag — but produced a dominant display against a team that was last in the Premier League in 2013. That was the same year Wigan won the FA Cup, beating City in the title match in one of the competition's biggest shocks.