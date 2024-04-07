Man United and Liverpool draw 2-2 after late Mohamed Salah penalty

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The title challengers had looked like suffering a first defeat in the league since February after two stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz had put a dominant Liverpool in front in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp's team trailed in the final 10 minutes of regulation time until Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down substitute Harvey Elliott in the box.

With boos ringing around the stadium, Salah calmly sent United goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way to move Liverpool level on points with first-place Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City in third.

For a long time the Merseyside club looked set to go clear at the top again with a commanding first-half performance that saw the visitors register 15 shots at goal, compared to none for United.

The only surprise was that Klopp's players didn't take full advantage of that disparity and led by just one goal at the break.

That came from a corner routine in the 23rd minute that exploited United's sloppy defending, with Darwin Nunez heading to an unmarked Luis Diaz at the far post to volley home.

By that point Dominik Szoboszlai had already forced Onana into an outstanding save when through on goal and fired wide with another effort from close range.

Salah had two more chances from dangerous positions as Liverpool repeatedly cut through United's defense without extending its lead.

Having escaped without further punishment, United made Liverpool pay five minutes into the second half through a moment of brilliance from Fernandes and a moment to forget for Jarell Quansah.

There didn't appear to be any danger when the Liverpool defender had the ball in his own half and tried to play a short pass. But his under-hit effort was seized on by Fernandes, who struck a first-time shot from just past the halfway line and beat goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who was out of his goal.

United went in front in the 67th with a goal that was equally as well-executed by Mainoo.

Collecting the ball inside a congested area, there was little room for the midfielder to move until he twisted into space and sent a right-footed shot curling into the top corner.

Diaz forced another save from Onana as Liverpool pushed for an equalizer. The United keeper could only parry the ball, but Salah failed to hit the target on the rebound.

Liverpool did get the chance to level the game when Wan-Bissaka lunged at Elliott to send the forward tumbling.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot and Salah did the rest.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP