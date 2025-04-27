Man U scores late in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. Liverpool can win Premier League later Sunday

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored in added time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

United was on course to lose for a 16th time in the league this season after Antoine Semenyo's first-half strike. But a late flurry of pressure paid off for United after Bournemouth went down to 10 men and Hojlund converted from close range for his ninth goal of the season.

The point moved United up to 14th in the standings.