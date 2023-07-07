Man swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain was washed down pipes for a mile before rescue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in downtown Omaha on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile (1.6 kilometers) through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate.

The men, who were workers for a private contractor, Ace Pipe Cleaning, were swept into a manhole near the Old Market just after 9 a.m., the Omaha World-Herald quoted Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department as saying.

One of the men, who was tethered to a safety system, was quickly pulled out. A large-scale rescue effort ensued for the other, who was apparently not tethered. He was found around 10:20 a.m.

The 41-year-old man had extricated himself from the water, but was found behind a metal grate covering a culvert. An Omaha Fire Department crew cut the grate to free him, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Bradley told the newspaper.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. His name and condition were not immediately released.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
2h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
2h ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jay Monahan to return to PGA Tour commissioner role after month break
13m ago
Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore's Hays
17m ago
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
3h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
13h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top