Man standing trial alongside rapper Young Thug accepts plea deal

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the co-defendants standing trial alongside the rapper Young Thug accepted a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday.

Quamarvious Nichols, 29, pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court to a single violation of Georgia's anti-racketeering law, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop murder and weapons charges against him. Nichols was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The plea leaves the fate of Young Thug and four others still undecided in what has become Georgia's longest criminal trial. Jury selection at the courthouse in Atlanta began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months. The trial began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.