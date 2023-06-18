BreakingNews
Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
X

Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
A man stabbed a pit bull to death in New York City’s Central Park after a verbal dispute with the dog’s owner

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant's unleashed dog began biting at the woman's pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

My dad’s toast: A daughter cherishes the memories of being raised by a single father

Credit: TNS

Atlanta McDonald’s employee shot by customer after fight, police say
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

As businesses mark Juneteenth, how might the celebrations evolve?
2h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PHOTOS: Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash ATL
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PHOTOS: Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash ATL
3h ago

Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
16m ago
The Latest
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
8m ago
Sudan's warring sides begin cease-fire ahead of conference to raise funds for...
12m ago
Live updates | Fowler, Clark, Rory in the hunt as US Open hits final round
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout / Kelly Galland

Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top