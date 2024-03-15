Nation & World News

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

A man was shot multiple times and left critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a Brooklyn station, panicking rush hour passengers
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers.

The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to help police search people for weapons after a series of high-profile crimes on city trains.

Authorities said Thursday’s shooting involved two men who had gotten into a confrontation, then a physical fight, aboard a moving train just before 4:45 p.m.

One of the men, who police said was 36, pulled a gun and brandished it. The other man, age 32, got possession of the handgun and fired at the person he was arguing with, according to Michael Kemper, the Police Department’s Chief of Transit.

The shooting happened at a stop in downtown Brooklyn where the NYPD has a small office. Police officers were on the platform and quickly took the shooter into custody.

The wounded man was in critical condition. Neither man was identified.

Video posted on social media by an ABC News journalist who was aboard the train when it happened showed passengers crouched on the floor as officers could be heard shouting on the platform.

“The real victims are the people I saw in those videos who were having a harrowing time because they’re on a train with somebody with a gun,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber said at a news briefing.

Witnesses told police the 36-year-old man who was severely wounded was acting aggressively aboard the train before the fight broke out, Kemper said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House speaker bans senator from chamber for ‘vile’ comments
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

OPINION
From a Trump case lawayer: Would DA Fani Willis indict defendant Fani Willis?

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
7h ago

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

'Manhunt,' about hunt for John Wilkes Booth, may make you wish you paid attention in...
13m ago
A Japanese court says denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but it can't change...
18m ago
Senegal's top opposition leader freed from prison ahead of presidential election, lawyer...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
12h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do