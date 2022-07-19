BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia authority OKs incentive deal for Hyundai EV plant
ajc logo
X

Man shot dead while working at 'Law & Order' film location

National & World News
1 hour ago
A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been shot and killed

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn't released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Editors' Picks
UPDATED: Sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe2h ago
COVID-19: Georgia’s summer surge is here
2h ago
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
2h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings
3h ago
The Latest
Deadly Minneapolis standoff stokes mistrust of police
4m ago
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
7m ago
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
10m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top