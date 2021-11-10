Man sentenced to 41 months for assaulting officer in Capitol riot

But Judge Royce C. Lamberth called Fairlamb’s assault on the officer “an affront to society and the law,” adding that he needed to serve time in prison even though he had shown remorse for the attack.

Fairlamb’s sentence was slightly lower than the 44 months in prison that prosecutors had requested and could set a benchmark for dozens of other defendants charged with assaulting police officers Jan. 6. Lamberth said Fairlamb would get credit for the 10 months he had already spent in custody after being denied bail.

Authorities have said that, according to a review of cameras worn by police, there were more than 1,000 attacks on federal officers that day. More than 200 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or interfering with officers, but aside from Fairlamb, only five of them have pleaded guilty.

Caption Images from violence in D.C as protestors and supporters of President Donald Trump and his false election fraud claims storm the Capitol in protest of the Electoral College certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

At the hearing, prosecutors read a statement from Fairlamb’s victim, who has been identified as Officer Z.B. In the statement, the officer said he still recalled the “dread and fear” of being attacked, alone, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, calling it “the scariest day” of his career.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.