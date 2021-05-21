Man pleads not guilty to torching historic California church

While many credit Serra with spreading Catholicism along the West Coast, he has long been a symbol of oppression among Indigenous activists.

Authorities have not released a motive for the arson, although Corey has a history of arson-related arrests in the San Gabriel area.

Corey was arrested two days after the fire on suspicion of trying to burn a San Gabriel business. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced that September to three years in jail, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. Authorities say they later tied him to the church blaze.

Court records show he also was sentenced to three years in county jail for setting fire to a dilapidated structure at a construction site and got 50 days in jail for setting a fire in a restaurant in 2015, the paper said.

Corey's criminal record also included convictions for drug use, theft and burglary and vandalizing a house of worship, according to the Tribune.