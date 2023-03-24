Man pleads guilty to role in Haiti president's assassination

While the assassination occurred in Haiti, prosecutors believe most of the planning and funding occurred in South Florida. Authorities said the original plan was to detain Moïse weeks earlier and whisk him to an unidentified location by plane, but that fell through when the suspects couldn’t find a plane or sufficient weapons.

According to court documents, Jaar provided weapons, food and lodging for Colombian commandos and others. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Jaar has provided information to help federal agents build stronger cases against the other 10 defendants in U.S. custody.

Jaar was previously convicted of cocaine trafficking in 2013 and sentenced to four years and three months in prison.