X

Man pleads guilty to role in Haiti president's assassination

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 10 hours ago
A convicted drug trafficker has pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to participating in the assassination of Haiti’s president in 2021

MIAMI (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court Friday to participating in the assassination of Haiti’s president in 2021.

Rodolphe Jaar, 50, pleaded guilty in Miami to conspiring to provide material support, providing material support and conspiring to kidnap and kill President Jovenel Moïse, according to court records.

Jaar, who is Haitian and Chilean, is the first of 11 defendants charged in the United States to be convicted in the plot. His sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

Dozens have been arrested in Haiti, but the cases are at a virtual standstill amid death threats that have spooked local judges.

Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on July 7, 2021.

While the assassination occurred in Haiti, prosecutors believe most of the planning and funding occurred in South Florida. Authorities said the original plan was to detain Moïse weeks earlier and whisk him to an unidentified location by plane, but that fell through when the suspects couldn’t find a plane or sufficient weapons.

According to court documents, Jaar provided weapons, food and lodging for Colombian commandos and others. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Jaar has provided information to help federal agents build stronger cases against the other 10 defendants in U.S. custody.

Jaar was previously convicted of cocaine trafficking in 2013 and sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
12h ago

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans
10h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Braves pitcher Charlie Morton overcame anxiety, self-doubt to find peace
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia
37m ago
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
1h ago
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top