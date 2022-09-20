ajc logo
Man pleads guilty to breaking windows at Planned Parenthood

6 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who broke windows and security cameras at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Oregon because he opposed abortion has pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Devin Kruse, 27, of Grants Pass, Oregon, pleaded guilty Monday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Kruse admitted he broke five security cameras, a window and a sign at the Grants Pass clinic on Nov. 23, according to his plea agreement. He also said he returned several days later and threw a concrete block through a window, tore down an intercom system and broke lightbulbs, documents said.

He told officers who arrested him that all Planned Parenthood facilities needed to be shut down, according to the agreement.

“The First Amendment does not allow individuals to violate the civil rights of others. In this case, Mr. Kruse’s destructive and intimidating acts prevented women from accessing vital reproductive and pregnancy health services,” Natalie Wight, Oregon’s U.S. attorney, said in a statement.

At a sentencing set for early next year, prosecutors will recommend that he face two years of probation, one for each count. He has also agreed to pay restitution to Planned Parenthood in an amount to be determined.

