Man pleads guilty in theft of Arnold Palmer green jacket and other memorabilia from Augusta

CHICAGO (AP) — A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's green jackets.

Richard Globensky, of Georgia, entered the plea during his initial appearance in federal court in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors said the 39-year-old would take items from the warehouse and sell and transport them to another party in Florida for sale online. The scheme went on for nearly a decade and Globensky made roughly $5 million from the sales.