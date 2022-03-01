Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

The shooter's name wasn't immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating," Newsom said on Twitter.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

Caption Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies stand by police tape that blocks the street leading to a church where a shooting occurred with multiple victims, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy puts up police tape that blocks the street leading to a church where a fatal shooting occurred with multiple victims, in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Flowers are seen outside the The Church in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the scene of a murder-suicide where a man shot and killed his three daughters and their chaperone Monday, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption A man walks by flowers and a note by The Church in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the scene of a murder-suicide where a man shot and killed his three daughters and their chaperone Monday, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli