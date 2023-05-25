BreakingNews
MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
X

Man killed in accident in Berlin with old-fashioned paternoster elevator

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities in Berlin say a man has died after an accident involving an old-fashioned jump-on, jump-off elevator in the German capital

BERLIN (AP) — A man died on Thursday after an accident involving an old-fashioned jump-on, jump-off elevator in Berlin, authorities in the German capital said.

The accident happened in a building in a central district, the fire service said, and 30 officers were sent to the scene.

Fire service spokesperson Dominik Preetz told public broadcaster RBB that the man, who was apparently descending from an upper floor, got stuck in the machinery of the lift between two floors and suffered severe injuries, dying at the scene. It wasn't clear how the accident happened.

Such so-called paternoster elevators still survive in some German public buildings. The one where the accident happened houses an ophthalmological clinic and a physiotherapy center among other things.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
9m ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

UPDATE: Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
55m ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
6h ago
The Latest
German airline Lufthansa signs deal for minority stake in Italy's struggling ITA Airways
9m ago
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister...
9m ago
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top