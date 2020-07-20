Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation's capital

“This type of brazen daylight activity in a very, very busy block I’m sure was scary for this community,” Newsham said at a news conference at the scene. “They are putting everyone in this community in jeopardy. “

Investigators have already collected surveillance video from nearby businesses and some of the victims were also known to law enforcement, Newsham said.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said investigators were working hard to “bring people to justice.”

Newsham also decried a rise in gun violence and said investigators were working diligently to try to keep violent crime down across the district. So far, there have been 103 homicides in Washington in 2020, according to police statistics.

Earlier this month, an 11-year-old boy attending a July Fourth cookout was shot in the head and killed during an exchange of gunfire between five armed suspects.