X

Man joins VIP convoy, hugs German chancellor; security breach under investigation

Credit: AP

14 minutes ago
German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport

BERLIN (AP) — German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz's bodyguards only realized their mistake later, and chased the man down.

Scholz's office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched.

