X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday.

Goodyear police announced that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

His hometown wasn't immediately available and it was unclear Sunday if Quintana-Lujan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said the suspect was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, a busy highway in Goodyear which is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation, according to police spokeswoman Lisa Berry.

Berry said a woman bicyclist died at the scene and another victim died at a hospital. Their names and ages weren’t immediately available Sunday, but Berry said one of the deceased lived in Goodyear while the other was visiting from out of state.

Berry also said of the 11 hurt, one had life-threatening injuries and several others were in serious condition.

The names, age and hometowns of the 11 injured also haven’t been released yet.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson return for Atlanta United in victory3h ago

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’
22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
21h ago
The Latest
Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101
9m ago
Israeli settlers rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
13m ago
Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards
15h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top