Man surrenders to police after an attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial seriously injures 1 victim

BERLIN (AP) — An assailant seriously injured a man in an attack at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial on Friday, police said, and German media reported that it was a stabbing. A man later was seen surrendering to officers, though police did not immediately confirm they had arrested a suspect.

There was no immediate indication of a motive for the attack, which comes two days before Germans vote in a national election on Sunday.

About three hours after the attack, as police cars surrounded the vast grounds of the memorial, an Associated Press photographer witnessed a man claiming to be the culprit surrender to officers, but there was no immediate police confirmation of an arrest.