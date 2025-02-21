Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man surrenders to police after an attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial seriously injures 1 victim

Police in Berlin say an assailant has seriously injured a man in an attack at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial, and German media report that it was a stabbing
FILE - Flowers lie on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Berlin, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Flowers lie on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Berlin, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
By EBRAHIM NOROOZI – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — An assailant seriously injured a man in an attack at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial on Friday, police said, and German media reported that it was a stabbing. A man later was seen surrendering to officers, though police did not immediately confirm they had arrested a suspect.

There was no immediate indication of a motive for the attack, which comes two days before Germans vote in a national election on Sunday.

About three hours after the attack, as police cars surrounded the vast grounds of the memorial, an Associated Press photographer witnessed a man claiming to be the culprit surrender to officers, but there was no immediate police confirmation of an arrest.

Police held the man face-down to the ground as they took him into custody.

The attack took place about 6 p.m. at the memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, Berlin police said. German newspapers including Tagesspiegel said he was stabbed, citing police sources.

Police said they were attending to the witnesses who saw the attack

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe honors the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust under the direction of Nazi Germany.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, after another man was seriously injured, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer guards at the cordoned off Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer guards at the cordon at the Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services attend the scene at the Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer guards at the cordoned off Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, center, speaks outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested near Capitol on assault charge after press conference

8m ago

The Latest: Trump signals he’s open to multiple budget bills instead of just one

12m ago

US stocks tumble as businesses and consumers worry about tariffs and Washington; Dow down nearly 750

14m ago

Featured

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.