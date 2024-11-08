Man is charged in highway shootings around North Carolina's capital city

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of firing at occupied cars on a busy North Carolina highway, injuring one person, has been charged with assault and other counts, police said Friday.

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, Raleigh police said in a news release.

A second person who was detained at the time of the man's arrest has been released without any charges. Police had said Thursday that the second person was at the home where the suspect was taken into custody.