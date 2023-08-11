Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more people before taking his life

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Prosecutors in Tuzla said that after killing his ex-wife, the man, who was armed with a pistol, shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded a policeman, another man and a woman at different locations in the northeastern Bosnian town.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

Authorities did not immediately offer any more details or possible motives for the shootings.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video, which was later removed from Instagram.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

