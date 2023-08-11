Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more people before taking his life

A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his former life

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Prosecutors in Tuzla said that after killing his ex-wife, the man, who was armed with a pistol, shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded a policeman, another man and a woman at different locations in the northeastern Bosnian town.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

Authorities did not immediately offer any more details or possible motives for the shootings.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video, which was later removed from Instagram.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

MacKenzie Scott gifts $3 million to Georgia early education organization
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
33m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Celebrity hair, makeup and nail stylists: How the Hollywood strikes have affected glam...
17m ago
Insurers won't cover new Alzheimer's treatment for some customers
18m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower after pickup in wholesale inflation
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
14m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
21h ago
Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top