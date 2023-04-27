Man held over German gym attack suspected in earlier killing

The 26-year-old Syrian, whom authorities are identifying only as M.D. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at his apartment in Duisburg on Sunday in connection with the April 18 gym stabbing in the city. He is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses.

Investigators initially said that one of the victims in that incident appeared to have been targeted. Earlier this week, however, they said a review of the suspect’s cellphone indicated that “there may have been an Islamist motive.”