Man held in attack on doctor, nurses at California hospital

The first floor of the Encino hospital and some nearby offices were evacuated, police said.

“We’ve moved patients out of the danger zone,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference.

There was no evidence that the man knew the victims, Hamilton added.

The man remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to unsuccessfully to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested, police said.

He was taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries to his arms, authorities said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, but Hamilton said he had a lengthy criminal record, including two arrests last year for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Benjamin Roman, an ultrasound technician, told KNBC-TV that before the stabbing, he saw the man, who had a dog with him and who might have been high on drugs because he looked anxious and was drenched in sweat.

After the hospital issued an “internal triage” code, Roman said he saw a doctor and a nurse who had been stabbed.

“The doctor looked (like) she was in pain,” he said. “There was a lot of blood and it looked like ... he might have got her abdomen.”

The attack comes only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.

Combined Shape Caption Hospital staff talk to a Los Angeles Police officer after a suspect who stabbed multiple people remained barricaded inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Combined Shape Caption Hospital staff talk to a Los Angeles Police officer after a suspect who stabbed multiple people remained barricaded inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined Shape Caption A member of the Los Angeles Police SWAT team wears a gas mask before entering a hospital room where a suspect who stabbed multiple people barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Combined Shape Caption A member of the Los Angeles Police SWAT team wears a gas mask before entering a hospital room where a suspect who stabbed multiple people barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles police enter a door at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3, 2022. A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles police enter a door at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3, 2022. A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined Shape Caption This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the Encino Hospital Medical Center, where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the Encino Hospital Medical Center, where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, emergency personnel take a person out of the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, emergency personnel take a person out of the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows emergency personnel outside the the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows emergency personnel outside the the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited