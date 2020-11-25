Man held for driving into gate outside Merkel offices, again

Reports in 2014 said the man had done something similar before.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said he did not know whether the suspect was listed as a possible threat.

The car used Wednesday had license plates from the Lippe area in western Germany and was driven away by the Berlin fire department showing little sign of damage beyond a few scratches.

Merkel’s office said there was only minor damage to the security gate.

“For the chancellor, other members of the federal government, and the people employed in the chancellery there was no danger at any time,” her office said.

The chancellery sits in downtown Berlin next to the Swiss Embassy and across from parliamentary offices. The exterior gate that was hit, which is next to a security office outside the main building, opens onto a public street.

There was no immediate indication of what prompted the incident, but it came on the day that Merkel was to meet with state governors to talk about extending a partial coronavirus shutdown that started on Nov. 2.

The government's approach toward slowing the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions enjoy widespread support among most Germans but they have also prompted occasionally violent protests in some major cities.

_____ Frank Jordans contributed to this story.

A car stand in front of the chancellery after it crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellors Angela Merkel’s offices in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The slogan on the car reads: 'Stop the globalisation policy". (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

