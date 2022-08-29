ajc logo
X

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

National & World News
27 minutes ago
An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden has been gored to death by an eland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.

The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

Editors' Picks
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward14h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
2h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
10h ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
2h ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
2h ago
Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket
50m ago
The Latest
Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade
10m ago
Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
17m ago
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan
22m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top