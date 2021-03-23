Man gets year in prison for cutting down oaks at Georgia Civil War site

A ranger at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, reported in September that the trees were missing, National Park Service officials said in a statement last week. The park preserves the sites of the 1863 Battle of Chickamauga and the subsequent Battles for Chattanooga.

The ranger said he “noticed an illegal road” and evidence of trees being dragged from the forest and into a parking lot, later discovering more than a dozen cut trees, including several old-growth oaks, in an area of the park.