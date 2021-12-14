Man gets over 2 years in prison for Pelosi threat after riot

Meredith brought a handgun and a military style rifle to Washington, bragged in a text about having thousands of rounds of armor-piercing bullets, profanely said “Burn DC” to the ground when a friend told him the Capitol had been breached and sent a text saying he was going to collect the heads of traitors.

The day after the riot, Meredith used misogynistic language when referring to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and said he may go to her office to shoot her. He is accused of head-butting and punching a person who was in a vehicle that was blocking his truck. And he said he thought he was going to run over Pelosi, Jackson said.

Meredith’s lawyers argued there was no serious intent for Meredith to follow through on the threats, noting he sent the messages to family and friends.

Family members say Meredith was immersed in the QAnon movement, which is centered on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child sex trafficking cannibals.

The judge said the mental health problems in Meredith’s life were present before Joe Biden won office or QAnon emerged. She said Meredith previously had been involved in assaults and a road rage incident.

___

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.