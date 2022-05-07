Man gets life for killings in California, Texas

Surveillance video showed him ransacking the pockets and belongings of some victims in downtown Los Angeles.

Escobar had fled Texas after being questioned over the disappearance of his aunt and uncle, with whom he'd been staying. He drove 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) to California, arriving about a week before the attacks began there, authorities said.

Houston police later said Escobar confessed that he had killed siblings Dina Escobar, 60, and Rogelio Escober, 65.

Escobar told police he beat his uncle to death because he felt disrespected, and then killed his aunt after hiding in her van when she went to look for her brother two days later.

Escobar said he left the bodies in two different dumpsters, and they were later found at a landfill.

Escobar had a previous criminal record that included a five-year prison term for burglary in Texas and misdemeanor convictions for assault and trespassing, authorities said.

Escobar, who originally was from El Salvador, also had been deported six times from 1997 to 2011 but returned illegally, authorities said. In 2017 he was released from federal immigration custody after winning an appeal of his latest deportation case in an immigration court, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.