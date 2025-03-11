Nation & World News
Man found with a live turtle concealed in his pants by TSA at a New Jersey airport

Authorities say a man passing through security at a New Jersey airport was found to have a live turtle concealed in his pants
This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows a turtle in a box after a Pennsylvania man was caught with the turtle concealed in his pants when the TSA body scanner triggered an alarm in the area of the man's groin on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (TSA via AP)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was going through security at a New Jersey airport was found to have a live turtle concealed in his pants, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

The turtle was detected Friday after a body scanner alarm went off at Newark Liberty International Airport. A TSA officer then conducted a pat-down on the East Stroudsburg man and determined there was something concealed in the groin area of his pants.

When questioned further, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimeters) long and wrapped in a small blue towel. He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet.

The man — whose name was not released — was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight. The turtle was confiscated, and it's not clear if the turtle was the man's pet or why he had it in his pants.

“We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man's actions.”

He said the incident remains under investigation, and it wasn’t clear if the man would face any charges or penalties.

