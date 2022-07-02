ajc logo
Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

FILE - Taylor Swift appears at a premiere for her short film "All Too Well: The Short Film” in New York on Nov. 12, 2021. Swift discussed her short film at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2022, detailing her transition into the director's chair, the nuances of visual storytelling and the possibility of future film projects. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift

NEW YORK (AP) — A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city's Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

Swift, 32, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.

