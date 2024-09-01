Nation & World News

Man fatally shoots 3 in Hawaii after ramming cars at neighbor's home before being killed, police say

Police say three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors in Hawaii on Saturday night
Updated 26 minutes ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Witnesses reported that a 58-year-old man was using a front-end loader to ram cars into the home where a family gathering was taking place, then opened fire at people gathered in the carport, fatally shooting three women at the residence in Wainanae, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Honolulu, Honolulu police detective Lt. Deena Thoemmes said.

At some point, a 42-year-old man who lived in the home fatally shot the suspect with a handgun, she said at a news conference. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to to a telephone message or an email asking for details about why the resident was arrested.

The women who were killed were 34, 36 and 29, Thoemmes said. A 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, she said.

The suspect, who was not identified, had four 55-gallon drums containing an unknown fuel in the front-end loader, Thoemmes said. Witnesses reported that he fired rounds into them but police have not confirmed that yet, she said.

The shootings are the latest of several shootings in recent weeks in the area that have led to police to pledge to work to fight gun violence, Police Chief Joe Logan said at the news conference. But he said Saturday's shootings were not related to the earlier ones. He suggested it would be difficult for police to prevent such a targeted act stemming from a dispute unless someone reached out earlier.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bikinis, surfboards and battle-axes? Hawaii loosens long-strict weapons laws after court...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tyson Horne

Middle Georgia deputy injured in shooting, suspect killed, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Hone moves past Hawaii as two other cyclones stay active in the Pacific...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 dead after small plane crashes into row of townhouses in Oregon, TV station reports
The Latest
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a cease-fire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza7m ago
Coco Gauff loses at the U.S. Open to Emma Navarro, ending her title defense with 19...29m ago
Haeran Ryu rebounds from 3rd-round meltdown to win the FM Championship1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?