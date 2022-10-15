ajc logo
X

Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete

National & World News
43 minutes ago
A man has drowned and there are reports of missing people as storms batter Crete that caused rivers to overflow and flood locations across Greece's biggest island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A man drowned and there are reports of missing people as storms batter Crete, causing rivers to overflow and flooding locations across Greece's biggest island on Saturday.

The worst damage seems to have been done in the seaside town of Agia Pelagia, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) northwest of Iraklio, Crete’s largest city. This is where firefighters found the 50-year-old man, whose car had been swept up by raging waters.

The state-run Athens News Agency said that a woman who was reportedly in the same vehicle is missing. Divers from the coast guard and the fire department's Special Disaster Unit are searching for her.

Gale force winds are also blowing across most of the island.

Footage showed at least 10 cars floating in the turbulent sea off Agia Pelagia’s narrow beach and other debris, including a refrigerator. Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside her car before it was swept into the sea. Authorities said they were investigating more reports of missing people and fear others may have been trapped in their cars.

Inhabitants in the area of Lasithi, on the east side of the island, have been warned by SMS text messages not to leave their phones. In the city of Chania, on the western end of the island, houses have been flooded, according to regional officials.

In the city of Sitia, on the eastern end, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) from Chania, four people were trapped in two vehicles and nine others — eight tourists and a guard — were trapped inside the town’s archaeological museum, local police said.

In Iraklio itself, several roads are flooded and the city’s international airport has closed, because its runways are underwater.

“No one can tell when flights will resume,” airport manager Giorgos Pliakas told a local news site.

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Credit: Harry Nakos

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points for his campaign3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
22h ago

Credit: AJC ePaper

Let’s Get Two: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 3 in the ePaper
5h ago

Credit: Handout

Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
1h ago

Credit: WSAV screen grab

Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Harry Nakos

Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete
11m ago
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
26m ago
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top