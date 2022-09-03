ajc logo
Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Assistant Police Chief Nicole J. Waldner holds a news conference early Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 following a fatal shooting downtown Milwaukee. A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said. One bystander was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said. (Drake Bentley/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

National & World News
Updated 12 hours ago
Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.

One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said. Authorities said they did not immediately know if she was shot by police or by the man; police said her injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at a local hospital. No officers were hit by gunfire.

Police said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had spotted him in a vehicle and tried to stop him at about 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, police said, the man got out of his vehicle and “fired several shots at officers.” Several officers shot back, killing him, police said.

A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots are heard. In another video, multiple people can be seen standing on the sidewalk as police cars drive by with lights and sirens, then they scatter as gunshots ring out.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander, who they say was not involved. Police said the man’s firearm was recovered, but they did not release details about what kind of firearm it was.

The eight officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The officers range in age from 22 to 47, and have varying levels of experience, ranging from more than three years to more than 12 years with Milwaukee Police Department.

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation and said Saturday that they had no additional details to release, citing the ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department referred questions to the medical examiner and to Oak Creek police.

Law enforcement personnel work the scene near a fatal shooting late Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Milwaukee. A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said. One bystander was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said.(Piet Levy /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Piet Levy

