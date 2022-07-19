Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France

The thick clouds of smoke and the risk of flames spreading to buildings have forced the evacuations of more than 37,000 people, including 16,000 just on Monday alone, Gironde authorities said. A smaller third fire broke out late Monday in the Medoc wine region north of Bordeaux, further taxing regional firefighting resources.
Those evacuated Monday included 74 residents of a retirement home, Gironde authorities said. Animals were also evacuated from a zoo. Five camping sites went up in flames in the Atlantic coast beach zone southwest of Bordeaux, around the Arcachon maritime basin famous for its oysters and resorts.
But weather forecasts Tuesday offered some consolation, with heat-wave temperatures easing along the Atlantic seaboard and rains expected to roll in late in the day.
___
Leicester reported from Le Pecq, France.
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters unroll the fire hose at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (SDIS 33 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Firefighters stand next to a fire truck at La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
Credit: Bob Edme
Firefighters stand next to fire trucks at La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
Credit: Bob Edme
A paddle surfer is seen as smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat rises over the beach of Pilat sur Mer, southwestern France, Monday July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter puts water on a trees at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (SDIS 33 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat rises over the beach of Pilat sur Mer, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
Swimmers walk on the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, southwestern France Monday July 18, 2022, as a large cloud of black smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat fills the sky. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
People walk on the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, southwestern France, late Monday July 18, 2022, as a large cloud of black smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat fills the sky. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
A cyclist takes a picture on the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, southwestern France Monday July 18, 2022, as a large cloud of black smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat fills the sky. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
A couple stands on the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, southwestern France, late Monday July 18, 2022, as a large cloud of black smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat fills the sky. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
Smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat rises over the beach of Pilat sur Mer, southwestern France, Monday July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Credit: Sophie Garcia
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter puts water on a trees at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (SDIS 33 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
