Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday.

Daniel Saldana, 55, was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers who were leaving a high school football game in Baldwin Park, east of Los Angeles. Two students were wounded but survived.

The attackers mistook the teens for gang members, authorities said.

Saldana was 22 at the time of the shooting and worked full-time as a construction worker. He was one of three men charged with the attack. Convicted of six counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, Saldana was sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison.

Saldana appeared with District Attorney George Gascón at a press conference announcing his exoneration Thursday. He said he was grateful to be freed.

"It's a struggle, every day waking up knowing you're innocent and here I am locked up in a cell, crying for help," Saldana said, according to the Southern California News Group.

“I’m just so happy this day came,” he added.

Gascón's office began investigating after learning in February that another convicted attacker told authorities during a 2017 parole hearing that Saldana “was not involved in the shooting in any way and he was not present during the incident,” the DA said.

A former deputy district attorney was present at the hearing “but apparently did nothing” and failed to share the exonerating information with Saldana or his attorney as required, Gascón said.

That caused Saldana to spend an additional six years in prison before the DA's office reopened the case and declared him innocent, Gascón said.

The district attorney didn’t disclose other details of the case but he apologized to Saldana and his family.

“I know that this won’t bring you back the decades you endured in prison,” he said. “But I hope our apology brings some small comfort to you as you begin your new life.”

Gascón added: “Not only is this a tragedy to force people into prison for a crime they did not commit, but every time that an injustice of this magnitude takes place, the real people responsible are still out there to commit other crimes."

