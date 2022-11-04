ajc logo
X

Man convicted of forcing women into prostitution sentenced

National & World News
5 hours ago
A Rhode Island man who according to authorities forced multiple women with drug dependencies into prostitution and used violence and starvation to control them has been sentenced to 18 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say forced multiple women with drug dependencies into prostitution and used violence and starvation to control them has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Ronald Hall, 48, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, used force, threats and coercion to traffic five victims in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada from 2010 until 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

He targeted drug dependent women, and punished those who did not do as he said by withholding drugs or using violence, including with weapons such as knives, belts and bats, prosecutors said.

He kept almost all of the proceeds of the prostitution for himself.

In addition to the prison term, Hall was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in an amount that will be determined at a later date.

He pleaded guilty in August to multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution.

“Although nothing will ever erase the profound pain and trauma these victims have suffered as a result of a near-decade of exploitation and abuse from Mr. Hall, we hope this sentencing brings some long-awaited justice and accountability,” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding4h ago

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Marietta sweeps state’s highest class in first day of GHSA cross country state...
3h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
14h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
9m ago
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
18m ago
New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
14h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
7h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top