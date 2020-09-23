Man convicted in 1971 slayings of NYC cops granted parole

Jones and Piagentini were shot multiple times after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a Harlem public housing complex on May 21, 1971. Prosecutors said at that time that it was a trap set by Bottom and Bell.

The two were members of a violent offshoot of the Black Panther Party called the Black Liberation Army. The group sanctioned symbolic killings of police officers, regardless of their race, in New York and California and robbed banks to finance its activities, authorities have said.

For years, Bottom, Bell and another co-defendant who has since died in prison claimed they were innocent and had been framed by the FBI.